On launches first children’s footwear collection

Sportswear brand On has unveiled its first-ever footwear collection for kids and pre-teens, inspired by the label’s “best-selling” performance shows.

‘Cloud Play’ and ‘Cloud Sky’ are On’s first venture into the kidswear category, an area the brand said was highly requested by its fans on a global scale.

In a release, Gérald Marolf, On’s head of product, said: “We were so inspired by the expansiveness of a child’s imagination when first concepting this line.

“The intention was to create a fun and flexible shoe that would encourage creativity through movement.

“We adapted our Swiss-Engineered performance footwear, built first and foremost to sustain top-quality comfort, to create shoes that also would provide young movers the ability to endure those occasional growth spurts.”

The footwear draws cues from On’s Cloud shoe for the young consumer, utilising an adaption of its CloudTec technology to cater to lower weights, making the shoes more suitable for smaller feet.

Other features that consider such clients include the adoption of fortified toe caps to add protection and durability, as well as the use of a Velcro closure.

This debut into childrenswear comes as On continues to expand on its product offering, a strategy that has been particularly present in the brand’s recent launches of “eco-friendly” shoes, such as its Cloudprime, a style made from carbon emissions.