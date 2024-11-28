On Running opens office in London

Swiss sportswear retailer On Running opened its first European flagship store in London in early 2023. This was followed a few months later by a second store in the bustling Spitalfields district. Now, the brand is cementing its presence in the UK with the opening of an office in the English capital.

The premises, at 12 Fleur De Lis Street, is located in close proximity to the Spitalfields flagship, On Running announced on Thursday via the career network Linkedin. The office, which currently employs around 70 people, serves as a hub for teams from the marketing, technology, talent and sales divisions, among others.

“Our office design tells a story of movement, inspired by the River Thames, a lifeline of London. Just as the Thames shapes the city’s geological landscape, our design comes alive through sustainable clay layers, symbolizing our connection to nature,” said Yo Murata, senior lead workplace architect.