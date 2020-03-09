One8 helps Puma sales surge nearly 10 percent in India

German sportswear brand Puma has cemented its leadership position as the country’s number one sports brand with a revenue growth of 23 percent in fiscal ’19, in a market where retail spending has been sluggish due to a general slowdown. Puma put up a good in Tier II and III markets. Its online sales soared 27 percent, offline clipped at 15 per cent, and like to like stores sales rose 17 per cent across its 373 outlets. The brand’s overall growth was also boosted by categories like women’s. Almost 10 percent of Puma’s sales in India comes through its association with the brand run by Virat Kohli, who is also the global brand ambassador for Puma. The tie-up with the cricket captain is the first of a kind for Puma in the country where they have also created a complete line with him. He is the first sportsperson to partner Puma for a product line such as this.

Globally 2019 was the best year in Puma’s history as worldwide revenue surged up 18.4 percent. India was a strong driver of this growth in Asia. India is a strategic market for Puma.