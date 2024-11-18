OneSkin closes series A investment round

Healthy ageing skincare brand OneSkin, offering science-led topical skin longevity treatments, has secured a 7 million US dollar series A investment round, bringing its total funding to 20 million US dollars.

OneSkin, founded by four Brazilian PhD scientists in 2016, said the oversubscribed round was led by Los Angeles-based Selva Ventures, a previous investor of the brand, alongside Plus Capital, Unilever Ventures, Able Partners, and former investors SOSV, and Meta Planet.

Additional investors include Brazilian American model and designer Camila Alves McConaughey, tech entrepreneur Kevin Rose, and Plus Capitals collective of artist and athlete partners.

Carolina Oliveira, co-founder and chief executive, said in a statement: "At OneSkin, we are excited to announce this new round of funding, which will further drive our mission to transform how we think about our skin, not only by optimising our aesthetics using cutting-edge science, but also focusing on its functional role as our largest organ and the impact in our overall health and longevity.”

The peptide-infused skin health brand said the investment would “fuel accelerated research and novel formulas, delivering expanded longevity solutions and rewriting a new way forward for the anti-aging skincare industry”. It would also power an increase in human capital focused on growth opportunities and new sales channels for the business, creating more accessible pathways for consumers to access OneSkin's advanced technologies.

Camila Alves McConaughey among backers of peptide-infused OneSkin

Dr Alessandra Zonari, co-founder and CSO of OneSkin added: "This investment will allow us to deepen our commitment to be the best in class in delivering efficacious peptides to modulate ageing at the cellular level, ensuring that our science-backed solutions deliver measurable results in promoting healthier skin. We are dedicated to advancing the future of skin health with the most advanced longevity research and innovation.”

Commenting on her investment with the brand, Camila Alves McConaughey said: "As a Brazilian woman, I am thrilled to invest in a brand founded by four Brazilian female scientists – my heritage is something I'm incredibly proud of, and I am honoured to support those who are executing this work.

“The OneSkin team has built a line of products that hold a unique space in the massive skin care market. I fell in love with the products the moment I saw the results on myself, and I knew I had to be a part of it! I'm so looking forward to seeing their future innovations and continued success with the help of this funding."

OneSkin believes in research first and products second, and its founders spent five years analysing over 900 peptides before discovering OS-01, the first ingredient scientifically proven to reverse skin's biological age. OS-01 is utilised within its face, body and sunscreen products and works by targeting damage and dysfunction on the molecular level to extend the lifespan of the skin. The brand is available in the US, UK, Europe, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.