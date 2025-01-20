Oniverse (formerly Calzedonia) Targets La Perla to Strengthen Brand Portfolio

The Italian group Oniverse, formerly known as Calzedonia and owner of intimate apparel brands such as Intimissimi and Falconeri, has revived its interest in acquiring La Perla, one of the world's most iconic luxury lingerie brands.

According to the Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, Sandro Veronesi, the group's leader, has already initiated key meetings with local and national institutions to assess the feasibility of this strategic operation. If successful, this move could redefine Oniverse's trajectory, consolidating its position in the demanding and competitive global luxury market.

This is not the first time Oniverse has attempted to acquire La Perla. In 2013, during a judicial auction in Bologna, Sandro Veronesi submitted a bid that ultimately lost to entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia.

However, the current context is very different. While La Perla faces a delicate financial situation, Oniverse is thriving, having closed 2023 with record revenues of €3.107 billion and a consolidated presence in 59 countries.

Why La Perla?

Created in 1954 by Ada Masotti, La Perla has been synonymous with luxury and craftsmanship in the high-end lingerie sector. However, the constant changes in ownership and the challenges of adapting to a rapidly evolving market have weakened the brand in recent years.

Oniverse's strategy is clear: leverage its financial strength to acquire a brand with high revitalization potential. This acquisition would allow it to enter the competitive luxury segment, backed by La Perla's history and prestige.

The new brand would complement Oniverse's current offering, focused on accessible premium products, adding a range designed to attract the most exclusive consumers.