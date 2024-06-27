Original Penguin enters Spanish market with Madrid store

American brand Original Penguin has entered the Spanish market for the first time with its first flagship retail store in the region.

Located in Madrid’s Barrio Salamanca neighbourhood, the store houses the brand’s complete collection of men’s sportswear apparel alongside accessories like loungewear, headwear, leather goods and underwear.

The launch comes as part of a new licensing deal with Europe-based partner Linea Magna Europa, an affiliate of Linea Magna which has overseen Original Penguin’s Mexico business since 2012.

With this, Linea Magna Europa will now take on the brand’s retail stores, e-commerce and wholesale distribution in Spain, as well as the initial launch of a marketing programme of both in-store and digital activations.

In a release, president and CEO of Original Penguin’s parent company Perry Ellis International, Oscar Feldenkreis, said the group was “thrilled” to bring the brand to Spain.

Feldenkreis continued: "Drawing from our previous experience with the growth and development of Original Penguin in Mexico, we recognise similarities between the Spanish and Mexican markets, while also acknowledging the unique characteristics of our customers in both regions. We have no doubt about the potential and success of introducing an iconic lifestyle brand like Original Penguin to the Spanish market."