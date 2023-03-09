OSL to head up Ted Baker’s business in North America

Authentic Brands Group has signed a long-term strategic partnership with OSL, a customer acquisition platform to operate the Ted Baker business in North America.

The move will see the Ted Baker team located in New York joining OSL to drive the brand’s 80-plus retail stores and concessions, wholesale distribution and TedBaker.com website in the US and Canada.

While core categories, including men’s and women’s sportswear and outerwear, men’s dress shirts, women’s dresses and fashion handbags, will be designed and supplied by Ted Baker’s headquarters in London.

John McNamara, chief transition officer at Authentic, who has been leading the transition of Ted Baker into the Authentic platform, said in a statement: “A key component of our growth strategy was to secure a leading North American operator for Ted Baker and continue to preserve the brand’s UK-based design hub.

“This partnership checks an important box within Authentic’s global Ted Baker strategy of assembling a network of leading partners who are operational experts around the world. We are very pleased to partner with retail pioneer OSL on this strategy.”

OSL is a leading North American customer acquisition platform with “proven capabilities in retail operations, specialised distribution and digital marketing,” added Authentic, and they will “bolster their expertise with the integration of Ted Baker” to strengthen the brand’s profile in the US and Canada.

Brett Farren, chief executive at OSL, added: “We are proud to partner with Authentic on this distinctive fashion brand. Ted Baker is a uniquely British brand with a rich heritage, and we look forward to continuing to elevate the brand’s position in the US and Canada, enhancing its relationship with its existing consumer base and growing its fan base across North America.”