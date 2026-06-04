OTB acquires full ownership of Viktor&Rolf

Italian fashion group OTB (Only the Brave) has acquired the remaining shares it did not already own in Viktor&Rolf. The Dutch fashion house is now fully owned by the Italian group, according to a press release. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In 2008, the initial deal was signed between Viktor&Rolf and OTB. At that time, a majority stake of 51 percent was acquired. This was increased to 70 percent in 2019, with the remaining 30 percent split between the two founders, Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren.

The duo will remain with the fashion house for at least another five years, which “confirms the central role of the two founders,” according to the statement. They will therefore continue as creative directors of the fashion house. The press release states that OTB and the designers intend to further develop the fashion house within the international luxury landscape. No further changes, apart from the shareholding structure, have been indicated. The deal does not appear to have any further direct impact on the Dutch fashion house's operations.

OTB acquires all shares in Viktor&Rolf

“It is our great pleasure to continue working as creative directors for Viktor&Rolf and to explore fashion as a testing ground for ideas and experimentation,” said Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren in the press release.

“Viktor and Rolf are among the most visionary and influential designers in contemporary fashion. Over the years, we have built an extraordinary journey together, based on mutual respect, creative freedom and a constant urge to experiment with the most innovative forms of expression in contemporary couture. With this next step we are taking today, we are further strengthening our bond with a Maison that is truly unique in the international luxury landscape and continues to distinguish itself through its creativity, artistic research and cultural relevance,” said Renzo Rosso, founder and chairman of the OTB Group. The OTB Group is the parent company of Diesel, Jil Sander, Maison Margiela and Marni, among others.

About Viktor&Rolf

Fashion house Viktor&Rolf was founded in 1993. Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren met at school in 1988 and founded the brand after winning an international competition. The duo is known for its avant-garde concepts that regularly blur the line between fashion and art.