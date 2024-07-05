Over 62.5 billion global Digital Product Passports expected to be created by 2030

The imminent introduction of Digital Product Passports (DPPs) has been long awaited, with the European Union (EU) one of the central drivers behind the concept, striving for the mission of establishing a comprehensive product data platform.

While DPPs are being planned for almost all consumer sectors, apparel has particularly been gaining momentum ahead of impending regulations, with brands planning to utilise the technology to reduce overproduction, verify compliance and ensure authenticity.

The sector’s backing of DPPs is further evidenced by new figures from tech intelligence firm ABI Research, which said that by 2030 over 62.5 billion DPPs will be globally created for the apparel sector.

In addition to this, supporting software and IT revenues of 1.59 billion dollars are expected to help in the acceleration of the transparency-focused initiative.

From 2027 onward, regulation to bolster the adoption of DPPs will become known, and by 2030, the goal is to require all apparel sold in Europe to be linked to a DPP.

This will then be followed by other regions like North America and Asia Pacific, which are each expected to begin implementing DPPs in the luxury sector before expanding into the mass market.

Experts at ABI Research said that from 2027, DPP solution providers should “prepare a competitive pricing model to increase adoption across the supply chain”.

In the firm’s report, Rithika Thomas, sustainable technologies senior analyst, said: “To strengthen DPP offerings, solution providers should identify target customers in relevant vertical ecosystems with industry-specific solutions, adapt to nuances in regional supply chains, offer a robust compliant data structure, provide solid customer support, and furnish incremental updates to cater to the evolving regulatory landscape.”