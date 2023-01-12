P&G Beauty acquires Black-founded hair care brand Mielle Organics

P&G Beauty has announced that textured hair care brand Mielle Organics will be joining its portfolio following regulatory approval, in a bid to expand access to products and services for Black women.

Operating as an independent subsidiary of P&G Beauty, the company will continue to be led by its co-founders, wife-and-husband duo Monique and Melvin Rodriguez, who serve as CEO and COO.

In a release, Melvin, COO, said: “Mielle remains committed to leading with purpose and impact and serving as a beacon in historically underserved communities.

“Expanding our impact in Black and Brown communities will become an even greater focus in the years ahead.”

The acquisition comes on the heels of “an impressive period of growth” for the brand, which had secured funding from the New Voices Fund for Women of Color and a subsequent nine-figure investment from Berkshire Partners.

In addition to the acquisition, Mielle and P&G have each committed 10 million dollars to the brand’s non-profit Mielle Cares, which aims to provide resources and support to advance education and economic opportunities in Black and Brown communities.

Lela Coffey, vice president of P&G’s multicultural hair care business, said: “Monique, Melvin and their entire team have done an incredible job building Mielle Organics into a leading hair care brand beloved by millions of Black women, and we’re excited to help them continue their success.

“P&G Beauty’s role will be to support the Mielle Organics team with what they need to achieve their vision – including increased access in Black and Brown communities and investing in research and innovation – while enabling the core tenets of their success to continue as they are today.”