P&G Beauty step into the metaverse with virtual world, Beautysphere

Procter & Gamble (P&G) Beauty had debuted its virtual world Beautysphere, allowing visitors to virtually interact with the brand’s beauty portfolio through live and simulated content.

The digital platform, which can be activated from any desktop, takes users through P&G’s responsible beauty values using immersive video content and offers livestream panel discussions and in-game challenges.

Included in the Beautyspere is an area dedicated to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, where users can learn more about P&G’s partnership with the scientific organisation in the making of Herbal Essences products.

The company took part in the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show, at which it revealed the newly launched platform. During the conference, the beauty firm, which owns the likes of Olay, Pantene, Always and Shoulders, will be host to six livestream panels, featuring discussions with beauty researchers and metaverse experts.

“Beautyshere was inspired by our ongoing commitment to find new and surprising ways for people to connect with our brands, products and values,” said Alex Keith, CEO of P&G Beauty, in a release. “Our hope is that, through these fully immersive, digital experiences, visitors can interact with our brands in surprising, engaging new ways.”