Pacsun introduces resale offering with ThredUp technology

Multibrand retailer Pacsun has partnered with ThredUp to introduce a 360-resale programme that will allow customers to resell and shop second-hand clothing directly through Pacsun’s website.

Pre-Loved Pac comes as part of ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) package, in which the technology company builds a white-labelled resale channel for a brand.

Pacsun’s new platform includes a digital shop, clean out programme and cash out offerings for customers, all designed as a scalable resale experience for its youth-centred strategy.

Elements included in the platform are created to encourage customers “to rotate their wardrobe sustainably, buy second-hand and receive credit to repeat the process”, ThredUp said in a release.

Clean Out Kits, now available via Pacsun, can be filled up with clothing from any brand to then be shipped to ThredUp for free. For re-sellable items, customers can get paid in Pacsun gift cards.

“Bringing value to our customers while also reducing our carbon footprint…”

“At Pacsun, we are committed to digital innovation and delivering services that our customers will love and use,” said vice president of e-commerce at Pacsun, Mimi Ruiz. “Our community already embraced sustainable fashion, and we wanted to incorporate that into our brand experience.”

Ruiz added: “When we learned about ThredUp’s RaaS offering, we thought it would be a great fit. By leveraging ThredUp’s proprietary technology, we were able to get our resale programme up and running quickly, bringing value to our customers while also reducing our carbon footprint.”

According to James Reinhart, the CEO of ThredUp, the implementation of a resale offering into Pacsun “made sense for multiple reasons”, with the main being that is tapping into a service its customers are already interested in.

Reinhart continued: “With Pacsun’s Gen Z customer-base, resale is not only an ideal fit for the company’s demographic but it is also an untapped growth channel for the business.”