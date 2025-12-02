PacSun plots Middle East retail expansion

PacSun is preparing to launch into the Middle East. The Californian lifestyle brand has reportedly struck up a partnership with Majid Al Futtaim, a shopping mall developer, to open stores across the region.

According to WWD, Majid Al Futtaim will open 20 PacSun stores in key markets over the next five years, including flagship locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi as well as a store at the Mall of Emirates, due to open early 2026. The sites will be supported by regional e-commerce platforms.

The partnership marks PacSun’s first venture outside of the US, contributing to a wider strategy overseen by chief executive officer Brieane Olson. Under her leadership, PacSun has set out to revitalise its position among Gen Z and Gen Alpha customers, securing culturally-relevant partnerships and establishing relationships with notable public figures.

Speaking on plans for the Middle East, Olson told WWD: “Expanding into the UAE, one of the world’s most dynamic and youthful regions, marks a pivotal step in PacSun’s global journey, guided by a deep commitment to connecting with Gen Z and Gen Alpha, by listening to how they express themselves, connect, and influence culture.

"Partnering with Majid Al Futtaim allows us to bring that vision to life in a place that shares our values of creativity and mission to co-create our brand with our community. We are excited about the kind of shopping experience that we can create together.”