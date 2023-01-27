Pacsun reshuffles leadership team, appoints new co-CEO

Pacsun has announced that its current president and board member, Brie Olson, will be transitioning to the position of co-chief executive officer alongside co-CEO Mike Relich, effective March 9.

Olson has served 17 years at Pacsun in various capacities, including overseeing the design and execution of multiple partnerships and the introduction of new categories, such as Kids’ and the gender neutral collection.

The retailer also credited her with leading its artificial intelligence (AI) and metaverse initiatives, including its Roblox activations and a partnership with virtual influencer Miquela.

In a release, Olson said on her appointment: "Pacsun aims to position our brand right alongside our customers – the cultural pioneers of the future. This means we live at the intersection of all things culture: art, fashion, music and sports.

“Culture is dynamic, and so Pacsun must be as well – and that is what I love most about being part of this organisation. Every day I get to work with the most talented team in the industry as we innovate, break barriers and grow."

Chang moves to Fear of God

Olson succeeds Alfred Chang, who will be stepping down from the position at the company to take on the CEO role of Fear of God, a brand partner for the retailer.

His departure comes after 17 years at the company, however he will remain as co-CEO until March 8, in order to facilitate the transition. Chang will also continue serving as a member of the Pacsun board of directors.