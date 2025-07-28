Palestinian BDS National Committee calls for boycott of Zara and Inditex

The Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC) has launched an international call to boycott Zara and Inditex for their alleged complicity with the Israeli regime. According to the statement, this campaign seeks to mobilise consumers, workers, artists and human rights defenders to pressure Inditex to withdraw its operations from Israel. The BNC also demands that Inditex cease any links with what they describe as an “apartheid and genocidal regime”.

The BNC accuses Zara and Inditex of having accumulated a series of “grievances” in recent years which, in their view, demonstrate a systematic alignment with Israel. They cite as an example a 2021 incident in which a Zara designer made comments considered offensive to the Palestinian people. The BNC also notes the controversial association of its Israeli franchisee with far-right politicians. The company, they say, responded with “weak” statements and without taking concrete responsibility.

Another point of friction was Zara’s “Atelier” line visual campaign in 2023, which critics said evoked painful images associated with the conflict in Gaza. Following the controversy, Zara withdrew the campaign and discontinued the line. However, the BNC considers these gestures insufficient and symbolic. They claim that the brand continues to operate and expand in Israel. This includes the 2025 opening of its largest store in Tel Aviv, in the midst of an Israeli military offensive in Gaza.

The choice of Israeli models for recent campaigns has also generated criticism. It is considered a way of “whitewashing” the image of the Israeli state in a context of conflict. The pro-Palestinian organisation also cites Inditex’s lack of public positioning on the destruction of Palestinian cultural heritage. They also mention the assassination of key figures in its textile industry.

As part of its pressure, the BNC has warned Inditex about possible legal consequences arising from operating in a country accused of human rights violations. Based on a legal report by Dr Irene Pietropaoli for SOMO and Al-Haq, they warn that even the mere fact of paying taxes in Israel could imply complicity with genocide. The statement concludes with a firm call to consumers and organisations to boycott Zara until Inditex cuts all ties with the Israeli regime.