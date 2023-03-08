Palmless launches first consumer beauty product

Palmless, the platform for sustainable palm oil alternatives from New York-based C16 Biosciences launched in November 2022, has unveiled its debut consumer product, a nourishing oil that it hopes will tackle the destructive environmental and social impacts of palm-driven deforestation.

The limited edition ‘Save the F#$%ing Rainforest’ nourishing oil has been formulated in C16’s Manhattan laboratory and features Palmless’ signature ingredient, biodesigned Palmless Torula oil, a luxe balm for the beauty industry made from yeast, not trees.

Shara Ticku, co-founder and chief executive of C16 Biosciences, said in a statement: “Torula oil is a world-class ingredient, and we wanted to introduce it with a world-class, high-performing formula.

“Not only is nourishing oil fun to use and deeply hydrating, it also showcases that we can launch beautiful products that meet the highest sustainability standards by leveraging biodesign and biotechnology.”

C16 hopes its nourishing oil will elevate the standard for beauty industry sustainability by developing sustainable, traceable, and stable alternatives to palm oil and palm-derived ingredients to help solve the larger sustainability issues created by industrial, agricultural palm oil.

Image: C16 Biosciences/Palmless; Palmless ‘Save the F#$%ing Rainforest’ nourishing oil

C16 Biosciences offers an alternative to palm oil with its ‘Save the F#$%ing Rainforest’ nourishing oil

Its breakthrough multipurpose oil “for skin, for hair, for instigating change” utilising Palmless Torula oil, a USDA-certified biobased composition filled with antioxidants that richly moisturises and smoothes skin, while providing a light after-feel and silicone-like texture.

The unique bio-based manufacturing process of Torula oil prevents agricultural impurities and unlocks a multi-purpose platform, explains C16, making the oil a compelling base for formula applications spanning face, body, and haircare.

By launching this product, Palmless hopes to pave the way for more innovation in the beauty industry to tackle the climate challenges and environmental and societal issues posed by the 64 billion US dollar palm oil industry.

Image: C16 Biosciences/Palmless; Shara Ticku, co-founder and chief executive of C16 Biosciences

Ticku added: “Our brand stands for change, and this product is our protest to the industry. The beauty industry has struggled with the palm oil problem for nearly a decade but has failed to show meaningful action.

“Palmless is here, holding our protest poster high: palm oil doesn’t need to be a problem anymore. Our product launch is a call to action for the industry: Let’s work together to save those precious rainforests before it’s too late.”

‘Save the F#$%ing Rainforest’ nourishing oil retails for 45 US dollars online at gopalmless.com. In addition, for each bottle purchased, Palmless will plant one tree through the One Tree Planted reforestation project in Indonesia, a country whose rainforests have been decimated by palm oil-driven deforestation.