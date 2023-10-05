Pandora named principal partner of BFC’s Fashion Awards 2023

Jewellery brand Pandora has been announced as the principal partner for British Fashion Council’s (BFC) upcoming The Fashion Awards (TFA) 2023, which is set to take place December 4.

The council alongside Pandora will work to “evolve” the event as a global entertainment platform, according to a press release, as they look to celebrate “fashion’s role at the intersection of culture and entertainment”.

Speaking on the partnership, Mary Carmen Gasco-Buisson, chief marketing officer at Pandora, said: “Partnering with TFW, one of the most anticipated moments on the global fashion and cultural calendar, is something that we are extremely proud of as Pandora deepens our engagement with the global cultural zeitgeist.

“The BFC is at the forefront of the global fashion conversation, and with our purpose of ‘giving a voice to people’s loves’, we naturally align with their mission to recognize and celebrate the most creative and innovative voices of our time.

“Along with self-expression through personalisation, style and talent, we further unite around our core values, including a focus on accelerating sustainability and education.”

Set to be hosted at the Royal Albert Hall, TFA 2023 will continue in its mission to spotlight creative talent, while acting as the main fundraisers for the BFC Foundation.

This year, the event will include the accolades Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, Outstanding Achievement Award Leader of Change and several Special Recognition Awards, one of which will go to fashion journalist Sarah Mower for her efforts in championing young design talent.