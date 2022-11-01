Pandora’s European distribution centre hit by fire

Danish jewellery brand Pandora’s European distribution centre, located in Hamburg, Germany was affected by a fire over the weekend.

Pandora said in a statement that the fire has now been extinguished and no people were impacted by the incident. On inspection of the centre, Pandora added that all its jewellery inventory is intact, and it expects distribution will “be back to normal” in a few weeks.

To mitigate disruptions caused by the incident, Pandora said that stock to its stores in Europe will be fulfilled by its Thailand distribution centre to ensure business continuity. While online sales continue to be unaffected through external distribution partners.

“The initial assessment is that Pandora stores in Europe hold inventory to sustain sales until the European distribution centre is expected to be operational again,” added Pandora.

Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand, selling its affordable pieces in more than 100 countries through 6,400 points of sale including over 2,400 concept stores.