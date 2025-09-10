Pandora to drive US expansion with new distribution centre in Maryland

Jewellery brand Pandora, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, is opening a new distribution centre in Maryland to power its US expansion, marking a long-term commitment to the country, which is its largest and fastest-growing region.

In a statement, Pandora said it will be relocating its Americas distribution centre from Columbia, Maryland, to a new, state-of-the-art facility in Anne Arundel, Maryland. Construction will begin this month, with its opening planned for the first half of 2026.

The move marks a significant investment in the region, as the new Anne Arundel facility will expand Pandora’s distribution footprint by almost 80 percent, increasing total space to 107,000 square feet.

Luciano Rodembusch, president of Pandora North America, said: “This investment reflects both our confidence in the US market and our commitment to delivering a world-class experience to our customers.

“By expanding our operational capabilities, we are positioning Pandora to capture the strong growth opportunities we continue to see across North America.”

Pandora’s expansion comes amid sustained momentum in its US business, with the jewellery brand reporting that its revenue more than doubled from 2020 to 2024. That growth has also remained strong in 2025, with 12 percent organic growth reported in the first half of the year, which Pandora states is “outperforming the broader market” and being driven by robust in-store and online traffic.

The new purpose-built centre, which is located 13 miles away from the current distribution centre, is being designed to support the company’s omni-channel strategy. It will feature advanced fulfilment capabilities that enhance operational efficiency to enable faster, more flexible service across retail and e-commerce channels, and will use transport management systems that use “pick-and-pass” methods to boost productivity.

In addition, the new facility will also offer an improved working environment, with upgraded amenities, ergonomic workstations, and collaborative spaces.