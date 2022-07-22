Pandora to open New York Hub to bolster US growth

Danish jewellery brand Pandora is opening a new office in New York in September as part of its long-term growth ambitions in the US market.

Pandora said in a statement that the hub, located in Manhattan, would be a temporary space opening this autumn, followed by a permanent space in the summer of 2023. The office will support approximately 150 full-time corporate employees.

The new hub will allow Pandora to “recruit world class talent” to achieve its growth plans in the region to increase market share and double revenue in the US compared to 2019. Pandora’s US business reached over 1 billion US dollars in sales in 2021.

Luciano Rodembusch, president of Pandora North America, said: “New York is the largest commercial market in the US and one of the largest commercial markets in the world, attracting leading talent that will strengthen our brand as we continue to deliver on our business strategy.

“We are also committed to increasing our investment in the New York retail industry – adding to our existing business footprint which includes nine store locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx.”

Alongside its New York hub, Pandora added that its North America Hub in Baltimore and logistics centre in Columbia, Maryland will remain open and integral to business operations.