Passenger opens German distribution centre responding to EU demand

British outdoor clothing label Passenger has announced the opening of a distribution centre in Germany as part of a wider expansion plan in Europe.

The warehouse space, spanning up to 3,000 square metres, is located at a site outside Düsseldorf and was developed over eight months in partnership with logistics provider, GXO, which will also collaboratively operate the centre.

In a statement, Passenger chief executive officer, Jon Lane, said the partnership came at a “pivotal time” for the brand, which he said was seeing strong growth in Germany and other EU countries, like France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Passenger cited the EU as its highest growth region, with year-over-year sales growing by more than 180 percent in 2024. The brand already works with retailers like Globetrotter, Bergfreunde and Retail Concepts.

Lane added that the team was “excited to be able to now service our D2C and B2B customers much more efficiently” through features like next-day and express delivery.

In addition, a more local distribution site means a reduction in miles travelled for delivered products, Lane noted when speaking on the contributions to Passenger’s ESG commitments.

In his own comment, Oliver Kraftsik, managing director for Germany at GXO, said: “This partnership will be a powerful catalyst for Passenger’s expansion across Europe and reinforces GXO’s growth ambitions in Germany.”