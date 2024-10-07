Patagonia announces job cuts following organisational review

US outdoor equipment manufacturer Patagonia is laying off numerous employees as part of a reform of its personnel structure. "We have had to make the sad and difficult decision to say goodbye to 41 of our colleagues," said CEO Ryan Gellert in a LinkedIn post that the company published on its website last week. As such, Patagonia has laid off 1 percent of its entire workforce.

The company has recently been in need of reform, Gellert admitted in the message. "We are currently doing more right than wrong, but we are not living up to the high standards we set for ourselves," he wrote. "And while we remain profitable, we are vulnerable to the same economic headwinds that many companies in our industry are facing."

Given the difficult situation, Patagonia has reviewed the organisational structures at its headquarters, explained Gellert. As a result, new positions have been created, but existing jobs have also been eliminated. The aim of the reforms is to place greater focus on product development and convincing storytelling.

The changes are also intended to create a "more connected and coherent experience for customers," "foster a more vibrant culture" and "remove some of the barriers that make it difficult for us to do our job," Gellert wrote.