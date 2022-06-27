Pattern Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross is launching in the UK

Actor and entrepreneur Tracee Ellis Ross is launching her award-winning haircare brand, Pattern Beauty in the UK in an exclusive online and in-store partnership with Boots from June 29.

Pattern Beauty is a haircare brand that celebrates Black beauty and offers shampoo, conditioners, hair serums, curl gels, hydrating mists, and styling creams that nourishes the needs of the curly, coily and tight-textured community with ingredients including aloe vera, jojoba oil and shea butter.

Ross launched Pattern Beauty in 2019, following 10 years of extensive experiential and market research, after she recognised that there was an entire demographic of customers who, like her, needed products to support wearing their hair naturally that were not being served. The haircare brand first launched in the US before expanding to Canada in 2021.

Image: Pattern Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross; by Campbell Addy

For its entry into the UK, Pattern Beauty has partnered with Boots to take advantage of its broad footprint, as 85 percent of the UK population live within 10 minutes of a Boots store.

From June 29, the Pattern Beauty collection will launch as a front-of-store fixture in more than 100 Boots locations across the UK before expanding in-line at over 600 stores throughout the country in early August.

The collection will feature the brand’s range of styling products, hair treatments and afro-friendly accessories to “empower and celebrate those on a textured haircare journey,” by offering products that help get curls healthy and defined.

Image: Pattern Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross

Commenting on expanding in the UK, Ross said in a statement: "While not all of Pattern’s customers are Black, we have always been centred around the celebration of Black beauty. With Pattern now being available in the UK, I am reminded of the importance of being a Black-owned business in one of the country's largest retailers.

“Today, we are one step closer to creating an industry where the curly, coily and tight textured community is no longer overlooked or overshadowed. Instead, it is centred and celebrated."

Image: Pattern Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross

The Boots assortment will include Pattern Beauty’s conditioners, including lightweight, medium, heavy, and intensive, which come in larger tubes than shampoos, as curls need more conditioner than shampoo. In addition, there is a cleansing shampoo, a jojoba oil hair blend serum, leave-in conditioner, and styling products such as curl gel, hydrating mist, and styling cream.

Rounding off the collection is a selection of tools including an edge tool to add swoops and swirls and a shower brush to gently detangle, while a hair pick with extra-long prongs that shape, add volume, elongate, and revive styles will join the line-up in August.

Pattern Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross launches in Boots on June 29, with prices ranging from 9 to 25 pounds.