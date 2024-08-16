PdPaola's new CEO on North America: 'Expansion will come with physical stores'

With a first opening scheduled for November in New York and other cities such as Dallas also in its sights, the Spanish jewellery firm PdPaola is firmly advancing in its expansion strategy in the US. To lead this ambitious project, they have placed their trust in Jason McNary as their new chief executive officer. The executive has 25 years of solid experience in the retail sector, which includes supporting other Spanish brands such as Unode50 or Hoss Intropia in North America.

In a conversation with FashionUnited, McNary outlined his plans to boost the brand's presence in the US market during 2024.

100 stores in the US and Canada in the next three years

The initial focus of PDPaola's expansion will be digital, given that the company is a digital native. However, they also plan to open physical stores, which are what “make you a real brand”, according to Paola Sasplugas, co-founder and CEO of the firm.

While the first store is scheduled for November in New York City, this will be followed by openings in cities such as Dallas, Houston, Miami, Boston, Washington D.C., Los Angeles and Las Vegas. The goal is to open around 100 stores in the US and Canada in the next three years, with an initial phase focused on High Street and shopping centres.

In the short term, the objectives include opening 10 stores by the end of 2026 in eight US markets and launching a spring campaign with an as-yet-undisclosed US brand ambassador. The brand also plans to enter the US luxury department store chain Nordstrom with approximately 30 points of sale.

“We see the US market as an opportunity to operate company-owned stores,” Jason McNary, CEO of PdPaola in North America

Regarding potential challenges in the US market, McNary mentions that the economy and hiring the right talent are key points. The company is already working on building a local team in the US, looking for professionals for roles mainly in wholesale, retail and marketing.

The company is preparing strategies to face possible recessions and is committed to using the lessons learned in other international markets to ensure success in the US. “We are very critical of every decision we make in the market,” says McNary. “It is important that we are not trying to create a new brand, but that we are building on our international brand, since PdPaola is an international brand.”

McNary is enthusiastic about his new role, in which he has been working since May, delving into the brand, the market and the US economy, and is positive about the brand's plans to expand in the US market where it “already has a good impact on American consumers”.

‘PdPaola is an international brand’

The brand has intensified its expansion in North America and Latin America, with new openings in Puerto Rico and Peru, and now has more than 30 stores in international cities such as Mexico, London, Milan, Riyadh and Andorra, as well as in iconic places such as Galeries Lafayette in France and Selfridges in London. In its home market of Spain, meanwhile, it has opened new points of sale in El Corte Inglés in Malaga, Bilbao, Valencia, Madrid and Barcelona, in addition to its more than 2,000 multi-brand points of sale worldwide.

Founded with an initial investment of 200 euros loaned by the father of Paola and Humbert Sasplugas, the siblings behind PdPaola, the company invoiced 35 million euros in 2023 and projects to reach 45 million euros in 2024. Currently, e-commerce represents 60 percent of its sales, while retail contributes approximately 25 percent and the multi-brand channel 15 percent. The goal for 2024 is to adjust these percentages to 45 percent for e-commerce and 35 percent for retail.

“We are delighted to welcome Jason. His extensive experience in the fashion and luxury sector will bring enormous value to both our strategic and execution efforts,” said the Sasplugas brothers in a statement about his joining the team.