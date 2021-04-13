Pentland Brands partners with UK students to help launch careers

Pentland Brands, which owns Speedo, Berghaus, and other sports and outdoor lifestyle brands, announced it has partnered with academic institutions across the UK to nurture design students through mentoring workshops, career opportunities, and fabric donations.

The company stated it has enrolled in the UK Government Kickstart scheme, which grants funding to young people, aged 16-24, receiving universal credit. Pentland is recruiting two new positions through the scheme, Junior Motion Graphics Designer and a Junior Social Content Designer. Both positions will work in the creative talent team under the Creative Talent Manager, Laura Bromley.

Additionally, Pentland has partnered with the University of South Wales to help Fashion Communication students with their CVs, interview practice, and portfolio reviews.

The company will also lead conversations and host career talks at the Universities of East London, Lincoln, and Coventry, Nottingham Trent University, and Manchester Fashion Institute.

Students at Ravensbourne University will have the opportunity to participate in a live brief to design a small collection of outdoor accessories for Berghaus while receiving advice from Pentland’s in-house designers.

In partnership with Nottingham Trent University’s Fashion Design Course, Pentland has donated fabric and outerwear to support a project in which students design garments for the homeless.

Laura Bromley, creative talent manager, stated in a release: “At Pentland Brands, we’re so passionate about supporting the next generation of creative talent. We believe in them and the great impact they will bring to our business. It’s vital for students to feel supported and inspired and to never give up on their dreams as they are the future!”