People to relaunch People StyleWatch digitally

Entertainment media company People has announced it will be relaunching its People StyleWatch publication through the first-ever digital issue.

The new StyleWatch has been revamped for a modern audience, the firm said in a release, offering a collection of around 20 shoppable stories, alongside trends and style inspiration from celebrities and tastemakers.

The publication is set to launch via People’s website on November 28, 20 years after its debut, and will publish several times next year.

In a bid to become a more premium experience, People said the cover of StyleWatch will now feature original photoshoots and interviews with various public personalities, with influencer sisters Aurora, Olivia and Sophia Culpo to be on the first issue.

Shopping features will be continued on from the original publication, ensuring it remains as a resource for wardrobe ideas, beauty tips and shopping tricks.

Speaking on the relaunch, Leah Wyar, president of People and its owner, Dotdash Meredith, said: “The original StyleWatch was beloved for its curated finds, inclusive of every body and budget. It was interactive in its own way, and allowed readers to shop via tear sheets and top stores.

“Two decades later, savvy online shoppers expect immediate gratification and an interactive digital format makes the new StyleWatch even more valuable for today’s shopper.”