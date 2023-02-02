Pep&Co to cut UK head office jobs

Pep&Co, British discount fashion retailer, has confirmed it will be cutting 30 jobs at its UK head clothing office in Watford.

The decision came after the company proceeded with a formal consultation process amid the ongoing transition to bring its clothing and general merchandise under one brand, Pepco.

Last year, Pep&Co, which currently operates under Poundland, announced its UK buying operations for Pepco would be moving to its Polish headquarters.

From autumn/winter 2023, all of its UK and Ireland stores will be bought by the Pepco team and will carry the clothing brand, while its general merchandise ranges are set to follow in spring/summer 2024.

In a statement to FashionUnited, a representative for the company said that while the move to create a single brand would mean changes to the buying teams, “opportunities will also be created”.

The statement continued: “Whenever there’s change, Poundland has an excellent track record of looking after its people in respect of other opportunities.”

Last week, Poundland announced the creation of 750 to 800 retail roles as it continues to implement its ‘Project Diamond’ strategy, centred around the opening of new stores and the revamp of existing ones.

Unveiled late 2022, the scheme looked to expand the Pep&Co clothing line into more of its retail locations, bringing the concept to between 275 and 300 stores within a year.