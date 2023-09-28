Pepco issues ‘downward revision’ to forecast, reorganises management

European retail chain Pepco is continuing to experience a downward trend in its financials, as revenues for August came in lower than anticipated and are worsening in September, with negative like-for-like sales and weaker than expected performance from new stores.

The group, which operates UK-based Poundland, has been attempting to initiate an expansion strategy in the region, with plans to open a slew of refreshed stores and grow its fashion business, among other categories.

However, it appears that such efforts have not been enough to avoid the slower rate of sales in its core markets of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), with gross margins also not bringing in the recovery expected and record warm weather dampening the demand for its autumn/winter collections.

As a result, Pepco said it made a “further downward revision” to its full year 2023 forecast, while also now forecasting to deliver underlying EBITDA of around 750 million euros.

The group has also taken “immediate and decisive” actions to shuffle its management team in light of the underperformance and the recent departure of its outgoing CEO.

Strategic review adopted to address costs

Anand Patel, the managing director of the Pepco business, will step down immediately and will be replaced by managing director of Poundland, Barry Williams. Meanwhile, chief operating officer of Poundland, Austin Cooke, will step into the role of managing director for the retailer.

A group executive committee has also been formed in order to establish a strategy review across the group to address costs and initiatives that could generate “appropriate returns in the near term” and accelerate transformation.

In a release, executive chairman Andy Bondy said: “We remain confident in the opportunity of building Europe’s leading variety discount retailer offering great value to consumers across a range of FMCG, clothing and general merchandise products.

“However, it is clear that we need to refocus on delivering for our customers in our core business while delivering more measured growth. We need to improve profitability and cash generation in our established business alongside a more targeted growth plan in markets where we have an existing presence.”