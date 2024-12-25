Perfect Corp. acquires virtual try-on expert Wannaby

Beauty and fashion tech solutions provider Perfect Corp. has entered into an agreement with Farfetch, to acquire Wannaby, a digital immersive experiences expert.

This acquisition, Perfect Corp. said in a release, represents a significant milestone in integrating advanced technology, enabling the company to expand its offerings into new luxury market segments, including shoes, bags, and apparel.

Wannaby, known for its virtual try-on technology and digitalization solutions for the fashion industry, has served over 30 top-tier luxury brands. By integrating Wannaby’s innovative solutions with Perfect Corp.'s beauty tech solutions, the company is set to redefine the digital experience in the fashion and beauty sectors.

Commenting on the development, Alice Chang, founder and CEO of Perfect Corp., said: "This expansion into new fashion categories such as shoes and bags demonstrates our commitment to innovation and our ability to deliver exceptional value to clients across diverse sectors."

The company added that this acquisition also marks the beginning of a collaborative relationship between Perfect Corp. and Farfetch. After the acquisition, Farfetch will continue to utilize Wannaby’s solutions to enhance the digital shopping experience, reflecting a shared vision for the future of fashion technology.