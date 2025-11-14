Perfect Moment achieves 24 percent revenue growth and expanded gross margin in Q2

Perfect Moment Ltd., the high-performance luxury lifestyle brand known for blending technical excellence with fashion-forward design, reported strong financial and operational progress for its fiscal second quarter 2026 ended September 30, 2025. Revenue rose 24 percent year over year to 4.8 million dollars, driven by a stronger wholesale order book and improved execution, while gross margin expanded to 60.1 percent from 54 percent a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to 0.8 million dollars, underscoring the benefits of restructuring initiatives, channel optimization, and a more agile supply chain model. The company posted a net loss of 1.8 million dollars compared to a 2.7 million dollars loss a year earlier.

Co-founder, creative director and president Jane Gottschalk said the company entered the key winter season with “strong momentum, a disciplined balance sheet, and a sharper operating model designed for sustainable growth.” CFO and COO Chath Weerasinghe added that gross margin gains and reduced overhead demonstrate the success of Perfect Moment’s financial realignment despite challenging market conditions.

The company said that it’s strategic shift toward a full-price positioning was reflected in a planned 71 percent decline in eCommerce revenue, while wholesale revenue surged 61 percent to 4.3 million dollars.

Operationally, Perfect Moment marked several milestones, including the upcoming global H&M x Perfect Moment collaboration launching December 2, 2025. The company also opened its new alpine flagship boutique in Verbier, Switzerland, further cementing its presence in a premier luxury ski destination. Marketing initiatives continued to broaden reach, highlighted by the Urban Slopes Capsule Collection, signaling the brand’s expansion beyond alpine roots, and ongoing activations through its Formula 1 partnership with BWT Alpine ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Looking ahead, Perfect Moment expects continued revenue growth and improving operating leverage through the 2025-2026 winter season as new partnerships, product categories, and retail locations mature. Gottschalk emphasized the company’s long-term vision: building a profitable global luxury lifestyle brand anchored in performance, creativity, and enduring quality.

Founded in Chamonix, France, Perfect Moment continues to solidify its position as a globally recognized name in luxury outerwear and activewear, worn by athletes, tastemakers, and celebrities around the world.