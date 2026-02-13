Perfect Moment achieves first profitable quarter as full-price model takes hold

London-based luxury lifestyle brand Perfect Moment has reached a significant financial milestone, reporting its first profitable quarter for the period ended December 31, 2025. Results for the fiscal third quarter of 2026 highlight a successful transition toward a full-price brand model and expanded product diversification beyond seasonal winter apparel.

Fiscal Q3 2026 financial performance

Perfect Moment reported net income of 93,000 dollars, representing a 2.60 million dollar improvement over the net loss recorded in the same quarter last year. While total revenue remained consistent at 11.70 million dollars, the underlying channel mix shifted significantly.

Revenue from wholesale increased 15.4 percent to 8.50 million dollars, supported by a stronger order book; digital revenue decreased 21 percent to 2.90 million dollars as the company strategically moved away from discounted online sales to protect brand equity; and gross margin reached 64.4 percent, a 960 basis point increase from the prior year, driven by pricing discipline and supply-chain optimisation.

Year-to-date results and strategic growth

For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, the company reported revenue of 17.90 million dollars, an 8.7 percent increase year-over-year. The nine-month net loss improved to 5.60 million dollars, down from 8.60 million dollars in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA loss also narrowed by 3.10 million dollars to 2.50 million dollars.

Jane Gottschalk, co-founder, creative director, and president, noted that the brand is successfully evolving into a “four-season luxury outerwear and lifestyle company”. This transformation is being supported by the expansion of menswear and kidswear collections to capture a broader household share.

Operational and marketing highlights

The company executed several high-profile strategic initiatives during the quarter to expand its global reach. In early December 2025, Perfect Moment launched an après-ski collection with H&M across 86 global stores and online; the collection sold out within the first day.

The brand opened its first owned retail store in Verbier, Switzerland, and established seasonal pop-ups in luxury hubs including Aspen, Jackson Hole, Gstaad, and Kitzbühel. Perfect Moment also expanded its manufacturing partnerships into Europe to improve product quality and reduce time-to-market; and launched a winter capsule with the BWT Alpine F1 Team and appointed Sharifa AlSudairi, Saudi Arabia’s first female Alpine skier, as a brand ambassador.