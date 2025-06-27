Perfect Moment announces proposed public offering

Luxury skiwear brand Perfect Moment has announced its intention to sell shares of its common stock in a proposed public offering.

The company is looking to offer up 10 million shares at a price of 30 cents per share, resulting in potential gross proceeds of 3 million dollars.

ThinkEquity is serving as sole book-running manager for the offering, which is expected to close June 30, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

In a release, Perfect Moment, which currently trades on the NYSE American exchange, said it intends to use the net proceeds to repay debt, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The news comes at a critical time for the French brand, as it continues to address financial challenges alongside ambitions to drive forward growth.

In the fiscal year 2024, the brand reported a 4 percent revenue uptick and narrowed its losses from 10.3 million dollars to 8.7 million dollars. Its adjusted EBITDA, however, fell to minus 5.9 million dollars, reflecting operational inefficiencies.

Its revelation of a public offering plan comes on the back of Perfect Moment completing a private placement financing, in which it raised around 6.4 million dollars through its 12 percent Series AA Convertible Preferred Stock.

Co-founder and chairman of the brand, Matt Gottschalk, participated in the funding round, investing 2 million dollars alongside other institutional investors.