Perfect Moment narrows losses in Q4 & fiscal year 2026, as wholesale drives double-digit revenue growth

Luxury high-performance ski and lifestyle brand Perfect Moment has reported double-digit revenue growth and significantly smaller losses for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended 31 March 2026, as its strategic pivot toward wholesale and full-price selling begins to take hold.

Full-year revenue rose 9.8 percent to 23.6 million dollars, up from 21.5 million dollars the year before, while fourth-quarter revenue increased 13.4 percent to 5.7 million dollars.

The London-based company attributed the growth to a stronger wholesale order book and more efficient fulfilment. The clearest driver for the brand’s strong results was its wholesale channel, where full-year revenue grew 42.3 percent to 14.4 million dollars. Fourth-quarter wholesale revenue jumped to 1.5 million dollars, up from just 45,000 a year earlier. The growth offset a deliberate decline in e-commerce, which fell 17.9 percent for the year to 8.3 million dollars as Perfect Moment stepped back from discounted online sales in favour of pursuing a full-price model.

Perfect Moment AW24 campaign Credits: Perfect Moment

Margins improved markedly, as full-year gross margin rose to 67.6 percent from 48.5 percent, while fourth-quarter gross margin reached 83.0 percent, up from 32.0 percent in the same period last year. The company credited improved supply chain efficiency, better sourcing economics and disciplined pricing.

Losses narrowed across the board, with the full-year net loss improving by roughly 8.8 million dollars to 7.1 million dollars, while the adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to 3.5 million dollars from 11.3 million dollars. Total operating expenses fell 12.5 percent for the year to 21.2 million dollars.

"Fiscal 2026 was a defining year for Perfect Moment — one where the strategic work we've been executing is now clearly visible in our annual results," said Jane Gottschalk, co-founder, creative director and president, in a statement. She noted the company had achieved the growth while navigating a complex global duty and tariff environment, and had secured 12 million dollars in growth financing during the quarter to support expansion into new product categories.

Chief financial and operating officer Chath Weerasinghe pointed to the company's new European fulfilment centre, renegotiated supplier terms and broader supply chain reengineering as central to the margin gains. "We enter fiscal 2027 and the winter season with the infrastructure, cost discipline and commercial momentum to pursue continued profitable growth," he added.

Perfect Moment, which is positioning itself as a four-season luxury outerwear and lifestyle brand rather than a high-performance, skiwear label, added that it sees significant runway in underpenetrated and emerging markets as it moves into fiscal 2027.