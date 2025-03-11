Perfect Moment sets out plan to regain compliance with NYSE American

Skiwear brand Perfect Moment has confirmed that it has received notice of acceptance from the NYSE American, a US stock exchange, for its compliance plan aimed at addressing a fall in stockholders’ equity. Perfect Moment will now have until June 11, 2026, to meet the listing standards.

The company was notified by the exchange on December 11, 2024, and later on March 4, 2025, regarding its stockholders’ equity, which currently stands below the required threshold due to reported losses in recent fiscal years.

In order to return to strength, Perfect Moment has outlined initiatives largely centered around an expansion into the “faster-growing” luxury outerwear market, while further intending to broaden brand appeal and extend its traditional autumn/winter selling season throughout the year.

Efforts to help turnaround the company could already be seen in the recent appointment of key hires, new partnerships with global sales agencies to expand market reach, the opening of a US warehouse and an expansion into physical retail.

At the crux of it, however, is a mission to strengthen its financial position and deliver greater value to shareholders, Perfect Moment president and chief creative officer, Jane Gottschalk, said in a statement.

It comes on the back of a lacklustre financial report for the skiwear label, with the first nine months of fiscal 2025 seeing net revenue decline 16 percent. Losses also widened to 8.6 million dollars, compared to a net loss of three million dollars in the same period of the year prior.

Despite this, executives remain optimistic. Chath Weerasinghe, the company’s new CFO and COO who recently joined from Canada Goose, said: “We continue to make significant progress across our margin expansion projects, which has included the opening of our first US distribution centre.

“This new centre has enabled us to improve our operating efficiency and customer experience while lowering duty cost and outbound and return shipping cost for the US market.”