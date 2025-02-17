Perfect Moment swings to Q3 loss, revenues drop 8 percent

Perfect Moment, the luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand, reported an 8 percent in net revenue decrease to 11.7 million dollars for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period last year. The company also reported a net loss of 2.5 million dollars, or 15 cents per basic and diluted share, and an adjusted EBITDA of negative 671,000 dollars.

The company attributed this decline primarily to lower collaboration revenue. Despite the overall revenue dip, Perfect Moment announced the launch of a new puffer tote bag and sunglass collection, expanding its fashion accessories offerings.

"Fiscal Q3 was a milestone quarter for Perfect Moment with the launch of our first retail stores in New York and London,” said Jane Gottschalk, Perfect Moment's president and chief creative officer. “This helped us deliver relatively consistent ecommerce revenue compared to the year-ago quarter despite a currently challenging marketplace, with these new stores contributing 516,000 dollars in the quarter.”

Gottschalk also highlighted the company’s strategic retail expansion. “We opened our first European seasonal store at Kitzbühel, with this furthering our exploration of establishing physical retail locations at select luxury destinations. Over the last few months, we have engaged top-tier sales agencies to grow our brand presence in North America, UK, Europe and Asia.”

Delving deep into the financial results, third-quarter collaboration revenue fell by 1.1 million dollars due to the conclusion of the Hugo Boss partnership in fiscal year 2024. This decrease was partially mitigated by revenue from a new Johnnie Walker collaboration with Diageo. Ecommerce gross revenue saw a 7 percent increase to 5.4 million dollars, though ecommerce net revenue dipped by 1 percent.

Wholesale net revenue also decreased, falling 6 percent to 7.3 million dollars. On a positive note, gross margin improved by 273 basis points to 54.8 percent.

Looking at the nine-month period, Perfect Moment's net revenue declined 16 percent to 16.5 million dollars, primarily driven by a 3.1 million dollars drop in collaboration revenue. Ecommerce net revenue saw a slight increase to 5.79 million dollars, while wholesale revenue reached 10.1 million dollars, down 6 percent year-over-year.

The net loss for the nine months widened to 8.6 million dollars, or 54 cents per basic and diluted share, with an adjusted EBITDA of negative 5.6 million dollars.