Perry Ellis announces licensing agreement with Pegasus Home Fashions

Perry Ellis International (PEI) has signed a licensing agreement with Pegasus Home Fashions, a North American manufacturer in the utility bedding sector to bring a new range of home goods to market under Original Penguin, Laundry by Shelli Segal and Rafaella brands.

Commenting on the development, Hugh Rovit, CEO of Pegasus Home Fashions, said in a statement: "We are confident that this portfolio will resonate with consumers who shop the diverse set of retailers to which we currently distribute and will showcase unique product features and benefits to the marketplace."

Under this agreement, Pegasus Home Fashions will develop and distribute a selection of home goods, featuring bed pillows, mattress pads, mattress toppers, and down alternative comforters across the United States and Canada.

The company added that The Original Penguin products are set to launch in the fourth quarter of 2024, while Laundry by Shelli Segal and Rafaella products are expected to hit the market in spring of 2025.

"This licensing agreement allows us to extend our brands into new product categories, offering our customers high-quality and innovative home goods. We believe that Pegasus Home Fashions' expertise will be instrumental in bringing our vision for these products to life and enhancing our brands' presence in the home goods market," added PEI's CEO, Oscar Feldenkreis.