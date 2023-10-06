Perry Ellis to expand Original Penguin footwear through licensing deal

Perry Ellis International (PEI) has announced an expansion to its strategic licensing partnership with ACI International that will see it build on its current manufacturing capabilities for the Original Penguin brand.

As part of the agreement, manufacturer ACI will oversee the men’s and boy’s footwear collections for Original Penguin, with the latest designs under the partnership slated to be unveiled autumn 2024.

A “standout feature” of the new line will be the launch of performance tennis and pickleball footwear, catering to the rising demand for stylish functional shoes.

The new collection is set to become available at key department stores, footwear chains, sporting goods stores and e-commerce platforms across the US and Canada.

In a release, Oscar Feldenkreis, president and CEO of PEI, said: "Our collaboration with ACI International signifies a significant step in expanding the Original Penguin brand with a leader in the footwear category.

"We look forward to growing this classic American brand while offering our customers an exciting range of options."

The deal builds on PEI and ACI’s already established 16 year relationship, with the latter having already worked with the apparel group on Perry Ellis footwear.