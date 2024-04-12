Peruvian alpaca wool shearers to go to court following PETA investigation

Shearers from an alpaca farm in Peru are scheduled to go to court in July after a report by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) outlined evidence of severe animal abuse at the site.

An undercover investigation carried out by the organisation revealed alleged gruesome practices carried out at the Mallkini farm, where five shearers were ultimately charged with cruelty to domestic animals by the national police force.

According to PETA, which had filed the formal complaint, workers were seen roughly shearing alpacas with electric clippers, slamming the animals against tables and causing some to “vomit out of fear”.

Responding to the announcement of the trial, PETA vice president Daniel Paden said: “These landmark charges send a message that the alpaca industry can no longer mutilate screaming, bleeding animals with impunity.

“PETA looks forward to these shearers being held accountable and urges consumers never to purchase alpaca wool.”

In light of the investigation, PETA noted that many major retailers had banned the use of alpaca wool, particularly from the Mallkini fam, which is owned by alpaca tops and yarn supplier Michell Group.

The nonprofit noted that while it had secured agreements with the likes of Marks & Spencer, Esprit, Gap and the H&M Group, which had cut ties with Michell as a result, it was still calling on others, such as Anthropolgie, to follow suit.