PETA secures stake in Reformation to up pressure on animal-made products

Animal welfare organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said it has purchased stock in Reformation after the US womenswear brand debuted on the New York Stock Exchange yesterday.

While the size of the stake was not disclosed, PETA confirmed it was enough to allow it to attend annual meetings where it plans to pressure executives to stop selling products made from animal skins, hair and wool.

Reformation has already found itself in the firing line of PETA’s scrutiny. In 2023, the brand was labeled ‘Greenwasher of the Year’ by the organisation, which accused the company of marketing itself as “sustainable” while selling items made from animal products.

PETA’s concerns come particularly in regards to Reformation’s sale of wool from a Nativa certified farm, where the organisation said that during an investigation by its Asia arm it had found evidence of animal abuse by shearers.

Reformation has previously rejected PETA’s accusations in the past, calling the claims a “completely false characterisation” and noting that it makes “transparent” disclosures in publicised metrics.

By snapping up shares in Reformation, PETA is mirroring similar efforts made among other brands and fashion groups to raise questions over animal welfare issues in their respective supply chains. The organisation has acquired stock in the likes of Capri Holdings, Tapestry, LVMH, Kering, Target and Under Armour.

In a statement, PETA president Tracy Reiman said: “If Reformation wants to live up to its purported values, it’ll stop hiding behind greenwashed marketing schemes and rid its shelves of the skin, hair, and wool of abused animals.

“With this stock purchase, PETA will push Reformation to do right by animals, the planet, and consumers by switching exclusively to luxurious and sustainable vegan materials. After all, it’s 2026 and no-one needs to dress like cave people.”