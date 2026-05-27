Philippine's sustainable textiles get boost from banana plantations

The recent establishment of the Natural Textile Fiber Innovation Hub (NTFIH) in Benito Soliven, Isabela, represents a significant leap for the Philippine textile industry. By leveraging the region’s vast banana plantations, which cover approximately 1,200 hectares, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is transforming agricultural waste into high-value textile-grade fibres. This move directly addresses a long-standing inefficiency in the sector: the disposal of thousands of tonnes of banana stalks that, until now, offered little economic return to local farmers.

According to DOST-PTRI (Philippine Textile Research Institute) director Julius Leaño Jr., the project is expected to “strengthen Isabela’s emerging natural fibre industry and promote sustainable, science-driven enterprises in the countryside,” according to the department’s announcement.

From an industry perspective, the six million Philippine peso investment (almost 100,000 US dollars) in specialised machinery — including decorticating, softening and degumming equipment — is the catalyst required to turn raw by-products into spinnable materials. This facility bridges the gap between raw agricultural output and industrial manufacturing, allowing for the production of up to 40 kilograms of open or spinnable fibres per day. With a projected annual income of nine million Philippine pesos (around 146,000 US dollars), the hub demonstrates that circular economy principles can be both environmentally sustainable and commercially viable in a competitive market.

How does one turn banana stalks into textile-grade material?

The industrial conversion is a rigorous multi-stage process that begins with mechanical decortication to strip raw bast fibres from agricultural pulp. These raw fibres must then undergo a critical “cottonisation” phase involving alkaline degumming or enzymatic treatment to remove natural lignins and pectins, which significantly improves softness and spin-ability. Once refined, the material is dried, softened and precision-cut into specific staple lengths — typically 38 or 50 millimeters — allowing it to be carded and spun on standard industrial machinery. The resulting fibre boasts a high moisture regain of 12 percent and a tensile strength exceeding that of many cotton varieties, making it an exceptionally durable and breathable component for sustainable blended yarns.

The relevance of this project extends beyond simple waste management; it is a critical component of a burgeoning regional textile value chain. The Benito Soliven hub does not operate in isolation but complements existing infrastructure like the Regional Yarn Production and Innovation Center (RYPIC) and the Bamboo Textile Fiber Innovation Hub. By creating a synchronised network of fibre extraction and yarn spinning, Northern Luzon is positioning itself as a powerhouse for indigenous, eco-friendly textiles that meet the rising global demand for sustainable fashion.

From fibre to livelihood generation

Livelihood generation remains at the heart of this initiative, particularly for the Solivenian Agricultural Business Association (SABA). The hub is expected to support at least 30 community members, providing technical roles in machine operation and logistics. Crucially, the project empowers women, who comprise nearly two-thirds of the association’s workforce, shifting the demographic of a sector traditionally dominated by manual agricultural labour toward more skilled, technology-driven roles.

Ultimately, the launch of the NTFIH signals a strategic shift toward “Telang Pinoy” — proudly Filipino fabrics that are rooted in local heritage yet globally competitive. By integrating science and technology into rural agriculture, the DOST and its partners are not just reviving a nascent industry but are building a resilient ecosystem. This model of innovation-driven development provides a scalable blueprint for other regions to follow, ensuring that the future of textiles is as natural as it is profitable.