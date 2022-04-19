Phoenix Flavors and Fragrances acquires Innovative Fragrances

Phoenix Flavors and Fragrances, a leading developer and compounder of high-performance flavours and fragrances has completed the acquisition of Atlanta-based Innovative Fragrances Inc. (IFI), which produces home fragrances, personal care, candles and other air fresheners.

The acquisition will allow Phoenix to expand its geographic reach in Southeast US and enhance the strength of the perfumery, regulatory, and technical solutions it can offer to customers.

Jim Unrath, president of Phoenix Flavors and Fragrances, said in a statement: “We are extremely pleased to complete the acquisition of IFI, believing it represents a highly complementary business with shared values and vision as a technical expert in the creation of fine fragrance compounds with a strong team of perfumers, salespeople, customer service representatives and stringent QA/QC. All of which is leveraged to create a high-service business model with the utmost emphasis on meeting and exceeding the technical, quality and regulatory requirements of customers.”

Phoenix also added that it plans to continue the execution of its organic growth plan and pursuit of selective mergers and acquisitions, focused on technical experts in the creation of both flavours and fragrances.