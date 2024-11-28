Pierre Cardin and Ahlers AG fined 5.7 million euros

French fashion house Pierre Cardin and its largest licensee Ahlers AG are to be fined 5.7 million euros by the European Commission for anti-competitive agreements. Pierre Cardin must pay an amount of 2.23 million and Ahlers AG 3.5 million euros.

The European Commission reported that between 2008 and 2021, the two concluded several anti-competitive agreements. The investigation into the agreements showed that these agreements prohibited other licensees from marketing Pierre Cardin clothing outside their own territory or offering it through low-price retailers.

These practices are illegal in the European Union as they prevent retailers from having the freedom to buy products in other EU member states where lower prices are charged. In this regard, Pierre Cardin and Ahlers artificially divided the EU internal market.