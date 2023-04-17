Pierre Fabre acquires dermo-cosmetic brand Même

French pharmaceutical company Pierre Fabre has acquired the dermo-cosmetic brand Même dedicated to patients experiencing the side effects of cancer.

Pierre Fabre, which has been a minority shareholder in Même for five years has acquired the entire capital of the brand from its co-founders and the Eutopia investment fund via its Otium Consumer fund.

Même was launched in 2017 by Judith Levy Keller and Juliette Couturier to offer the first skin, scalp and nail care range, developed in collaboration with oncologists and dermatologists, to address the side effects of cancer treatments.

Commenting on the acquisition, Levy Keller and Couturier, who will continue to manage the company, said in a statement: “We are very proud and highly enthusiastic to announce that Même has joined the Pierre Fabre family, whom we know well, as the group has been a shareholder and partner of our company for over five years.

“With the Pierre Fabre teams, we will be able to develop excellent synergies to accelerate our development, particularly on the international front, and turn our dream into reality: making Même accessible to those who need it, everywhere in the world and for many years to come. This beautiful adventure continues to unfold, and we are convinced that together we can go even further.”

Eric Ducournau, chief executive of Pierre Fabre, added: “Through this acquisition, we confirm our strategy of investing in innovative brands and products in our priority areas of oncology, dermatology and dermo-cosmetics.

“Through its positioning, Même is at the very crossroads of these three strategic priorities. When I first met Judith and Juliette five years ago, I realized very quickly that we shared common values and that their project had strong development potential. We will now continue to write this meaningful story together in service to those affected by cancer.”

Même has 46 products and is available in more than 4,800 pharmacies and drugstores, as well as on its online store. The brand is also distributed in 10 other countries, including Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Morocco, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland, Spain, Italy and, more recently, China, and Pierre Fabre adds that it has “significant potential for growth in numerous markets”.