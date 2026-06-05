Pinterest doubles down on AI with extended Amazon partnership

Pinterest has extended its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as it doubles down on AI infrastructure. The social media platform has confirmed a four billion dollar commitment to utilise AWS Trainium and Graviton to train and run AI models at scale through 2031.

The agreement, described as the largest infrastructure deal in the company’s history, will see Pinterest put to use Amazon’s custom silicon chips to host and run language models and vision-language models that power personalised visual search and AI-assisted discovery. Pinterest will also expand its use of Graviton, AWS’ processors designed for cloud computing workloads, to run discovery systems.

This latest agreement expands on Pinterest and AWS’ existing relationship spanning back to 2010. Since the partnership’s inception, the duo have worked to enhance Pinterest’s reliability, efficiency and performance, and have built what is said to be “one of the largest-scale data lakes” – a repository that stores raw data – on AWS.

Pinterest has also been broadening its use of AI in an effort to enhance discovery. The platform has introduced features such as Taste Graph and Pinterest Assistant that provide users with advanced recommendation systems and conversational discovery options, all to improve and personalise its online experience.

Now, the company said the renewed commitment supports the next phase of growth across AI model implementation, with AWS to provide further flexibility, hardware optionality, and infrastructure efficiency to accelerate its AI vision, Pinterest’s chief technology officer, Matt Madrigal, stated.

“This strategic partnership will help accelerate AI innovation at Pinterest, improving both our consumer experience and advertiser performance by advancing our proprietary models and our use of open-source models,” Madrigal added.