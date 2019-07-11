Planning on opening facility in the US, Saitex Denim achieves B Corp Certification

Saitex, the Vietnam-based sustainable denim manufacturer working with brands like Everlane, G-Star Raw, Madewell and Polo Ralph Lauren, has achieved B Corp Certification. That makes Saitex the only apparel manufacturer in Asia to join the list of 2,500 B Corp-certified companies around the world, of which only 95 operate in the fashion sector. Conceded by nonprofit organization B Lab, the B Corp certification awards companies meeting a series of social and environmental standards.

Commenting on the milestone, Saitex founder and CEO Sanjeev Bahl said in a statement: “The public transparency and legal accountability that must be met for B Corp certification will push us even more for continuous improvement, encouraging others to follow”. He added that the company does not intend to rest on a feeling of achievement -- rather, it prefers to continue to invest aggressively in increasingly sustainable ways of manufacturing.

Saitex claims its manufacturing process recycles 98 percent of the water used during production, reducing water consumption for each pair of jeans from 80 liters to one. Its solar-powered facilities in Ho Chi Minh City also include a recycling center worth 2 million US dollars. The factory is Blue Sign-approved, Fair Trade and LEED-certified.

Following the success of the Vietnam factory, which produces an average of 18,000 pairs of jeans per day, Saitex is planning on opening more facilities in the United States.

Photo: courtesy of Saitex