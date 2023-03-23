PLBY Group names Marc Crossman new CFO and COO

PLBY Group, the pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, has announced the appointment of Marc Crossman as its chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Crossman will succeed Lance Barton, who will remain at the company as a strategic advisor to assist with the transition.

Crossman joins PLBY from Rizvi Traverse Management, where he served as a partner and was responsible for investment sourcing and the evaluation of technology venture capital investments.

Prior to that, he also held the CEO position at Rain Technology – formerly RealD Me – a company he had been with from 2015 to 2019 after serving as CFO then CEO of Joe’s Jeans between 2003 to 2015.

There he was credited with building the denim brand into a leading company, distributing in over 30 countries and operating a series of retail stores across the US and wholesale.

In a release, Ben Kohn, CEO of PLBY Group, said: “Marc brings a wealth of operating skills and financial discipline to the team, having been both a CEO in the consumer products and technology sectors and the CFO of a public company.

“I believe Marc will be able to unlock further cost savings beyond what we have already identified, as we move to a more capital light model with streamlined operations.

“Marc will hit the ground running as we focus on our profitable growth initiatives.”

Over recent years, PLBY Group has been repositioning itself as a direct-to-consumer fashion and sexual wellness business, a mission it has cemented through lingerie and denim brand launches, brand acquisitions and geographic expansions.