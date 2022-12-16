Plus-size brand Torrid launches resale programme with ThredUp

Torrid has announced the launch of a resale programme with resale-as-a-service (RaaS) tech firm ThredUp.

The brand, which operates as direct-to-consumer for plus size apparel, intimates and accessories, has utilised ThredUp’s Clean Out programme to implement the resale offer.

The deal will allow Torrid to implement the company’s proprietary operating platform and deliver a secondhand shopping experience to its customers.

Through the platform, customers in the US can generate a prepaid shipping label from a dedicated website, fill a shippable box with products from any brand and ship it to ThredUp for free.

Sellers will receive Torrid shopping credit for items sold, with the brand also providing a limited time additional bonus to encourage customer participation.

Speaking on the partnership, James Reinhart, CEO of ThredUp, said in a release: “As the first plus-size brand to leverage our RaaS platform, Torrid is a leader in its industry and making secondhand available to even more customers.

“Torrid’s resale programme offers a tailored and unique experience that provides consumers with a responsible way to give their preloved clothing a second or even third life.”

Since ThredUp’s founding in 2009, the California-based company has worked with a number of notable brands on similar resale offerings, including the likes of Adidas, Crocs and Tommy Hilfiger.