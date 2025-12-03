Poland bans fur farming as Europe fast becomes a fur-free zone

Poland, the world’s second-largest fur producer, has banned fur farming, as the president, Karol Nawrocki, amended the Animal Protection Act, approving an eight-year phase-out of the country’s fur farming operations.

The move effectively marks the beginning of the end for the European fur trade, as Poland becomes the latest European country to outlaw or severely restrict fur farming, following in the footsteps of Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Norway, marking a major blow to the global fur trade.

Under the new legislation, no new fur farms will be allowed to open in Poland, while existing fur farms will have eight years to wind down operations, with breeders allowed to apply for compensation based on how soon they close their businesses. Those shutting down by January 1, 2027, will receive up to 25 percent of their average income from 2020-2024, with payments decreasing by five percentage points each year.

Nawrocki said in a video posted on X: “This is a decision that Poles have waited for many years. A decision that reflects our compassion, our civilisational maturity, and our respect for all living creatures.”

Poland is currently the largest fur-producing country in Europe, second globally only to China, historically supplying the global luxury market with millions of fox and mink pelts annually; however, in recent years, the country has been producing less fur.

This comes as luxury brands such as Gucci, Prada, Moncler, Versace, Burberry, and Chanel, as well as major fashion weeks from London to New York and Copenhagen, pledge to go fur-free, while California and several countries have prohibited fur sales entirely. Even media company Condé Nast, which owns publications such as Vogue, Glamour, Vanity Fair, and GQ, said in October that it will no longer feature new animal fur in any of its global editorial content or advertising.

Animals in a fur farm in Poland Credits: Anima International

Marta Korzeniak from Anima International, the advocacy organisation that co-drafted the legislation, said in a statement: “This reflects what we’ve been seeing on runways and in retail for years. Fur isn’t aspirational anymore. It’s controversial. Designers, brands, and consumers have been leading this change - Poland is simply catching up to where the culture already is.

“This is about alignment, fashion aligning with values, with innovation, and with the future. Poland’s decision confirms what the industry already knows: fur farming is history.”

Since peaking in 2015, the number of animals raised for fur in Poland has plummeted 70 percent to around 3 million annually, explains pan-European animal advocacy organisation, Anima International. Mink fur exports collapsed from 402 million euros (2014–2015) to just 71 million euros in 2024.

The Polish fur industry primarily supplied markets in China, Russia, and South Korea through a Finnish auction house.

Iga Głażewska-Bromant, Poland director at Humane World for Animals Europe, added: "This is a historic moment for animal protection in Poland that will end the suffering and death of millions of animals kept on fur farms. Fur farming is not part of Polish heritage, and most Poles oppose fur cruelty, as evidenced by opinion polls and the more than 76,000 petition signatures we recently submitted to the office of President Nawrocki.

“We hope this will be a crucial catalyst for change as the European Commission considers the case for banning fur farming EU-wide."