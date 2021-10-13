Poshmark acquires sneaker authentication platform Suede One

US second-hand fashion marketplace Poshmark has bought sneaker authentication platform Suede One for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2020, Suede One combines machine learning, computer vision and human review to virtually authenticate sneakers.

The company says that for popular sneakers like Jordan 1s and Yeezy 350s, its technology can automatically authenticate the majority of submissions with greater than 99 percent accuracy, based on internal testing.

For other sneakers, the company uses human experts to review the submission with help from the company's proprietary authenticator tool.

The first acquisition for Poshmark

It marks the first acquisition by Poshmark as it continues to establish itself as one of the major players in the burgeoning resale market.

For the three months to June 30, revenue at Poshmark increased 22 percent to 81.76 million dollars, while its gross merchandise value grew 25 percent to 449.6 million dollars.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of 6.1 million dollars, down from 23.7 million dollars a year earlier, while it reported a net loss of 2.9 million dollars, compared to a net income of 21.3 million dollars a year ago.

Primark said the acquisition reflects its “focus on strategic investments that drive continued platform innovation, accelerate growth in high-growth resale categories and enhance the user experience to attract and retain both buyers and sellers”.