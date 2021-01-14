Poshmark announces pricing of IPO

Fashion marketplace Poshmark has revealed the pricing of its IPO.

The company said it plans to sell 6.6 million shares of its Class A common stock at 42 dollars apiece.

The company is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on 14 January under the ticker symbol ‘POSH’.

It comes after German luxury fashion e-tailer Mytheresa revealed the pricing of its own IPO on Wednesday. The retailer said it plans to sell around 15.6 million American depositary shares (ADS) at between 16 and 18 dollars each.